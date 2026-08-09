The education secretary said she is focused on a “revolution” in technical and vocational pathways to tackle the number of young people not in employment, education or training (Neet).

Education Secretary Lucy Powell arriving in Downing Street after vowing to answer the “clarion call” of the Neets crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The Education Secretary has vowed to answer the “clarion call” of the Neets crisis, as more than 50,000 teenagers will not be receiving exam results this week.

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Lucy Powell, who was appointed to the Cabinet role three weeks ago, said she is focused on a “revolution” in technical and vocational pathways to tackle the number of young people not in employment, education or training (Neet). However, the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party made it clear she would not oversee a “two-tier system” in education, and would ensure youngsters can choose between those routes and going to university. The Department for Education estimates that nearly 58,000 18-year-olds in England will get no results this week because they have dropped out of education and training - although some are already in employment. Speaking ahead of A-level and T-level results day on Thursday, Ms Powell said “It’s a big number. We know that they’re more likely to be not in education and employment for the years to come, already being out of the system. Read more: Dozens of protesters gather outside former RAF base after Thetford unrest Read more: Burnham 'exploring options' to block PC Harper killers from early release scheme

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (c), pictured here with Education Secretary Lucy Powell (r) during a visit to Derby, announced last month that technical subjects will be available to 14-year-old pupils from September 2028. Picture: Alamy

“This is a clarion call for all of us in Government, and business and employers and society more widely, to really address this issue because this has a huge impact not just on those individuals for the rest of their lives but on society and the economy for years to come.” She said “pretty much” her first meeting as Education Secretary was with former health secretary Alan Milburn, who is leading a review into the Neets issue. The latest data, published in May, showed the number of young people aged 16 to 24 neither working nor learning surpassed one million for the first time since 2013, reaching 1.01 million in the three months from January to March. Last week Mr Milburn said that primary schools should start identifying children who are at risk of becoming a Neet. Ms Powell made clear there is no “silver bullet” to solve the crisis, but said she will be focusing on a “revolution in vocational and technical qualifications and education”. “So that we don’t just have an education system that says: ‘You’re a failure, you’re a failure, oh now you’re out of it’,” she added. Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced last month that technical subjects will be available to 14-year-old pupils from September 2028 in the latest of a long line of attempts to get parity of esteem between vocational and academic education. A series of governments have over decades pledged to get technical and academic routes on an equal footing, from General National Vocational Qualifications under Tony Blair’s premiership to T-Levels under Theresa May and proposed V-levels under Sir Keir Starmer.

Former health secretary Alan Milburn is leading a review into the Neets issue. Picture: Alamy