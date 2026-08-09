Lucy Powell vows to tackle 'Neets' crisis as thousands to get no exam results
The education secretary said she is focused on a “revolution” in technical and vocational pathways to tackle the number of young people not in employment, education or training (Neet).
The Education Secretary has vowed to answer the “clarion call” of the Neets crisis, as more than 50,000 teenagers will not be receiving exam results this week.
Listen to this article
Lucy Powell, who was appointed to the Cabinet role three weeks ago, said she is focused on a “revolution” in technical and vocational pathways to tackle the number of young people not in employment, education or training (Neet).
However, the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party made it clear she would not oversee a “two-tier system” in education, and would ensure youngsters can choose between those routes and going to university.
The Department for Education estimates that nearly 58,000 18-year-olds in England will get no results this week because they have dropped out of education and training - although some are already in employment.
Speaking ahead of A-level and T-level results day on Thursday, Ms Powell said “It’s a big number. We know that they’re more likely to be not in education and employment for the years to come, already being out of the system.
Read more: Dozens of protesters gather outside former RAF base after Thetford unrest
Read more: Burnham 'exploring options' to block PC Harper killers from early release scheme
“This is a clarion call for all of us in Government, and business and employers and society more widely, to really address this issue because this has a huge impact not just on those individuals for the rest of their lives but on society and the economy for years to come.”
She said “pretty much” her first meeting as Education Secretary was with former health secretary Alan Milburn, who is leading a review into the Neets issue.
The latest data, published in May, showed the number of young people aged 16 to 24 neither working nor learning surpassed one million for the first time since 2013, reaching 1.01 million in the three months from January to March.
Last week Mr Milburn said that primary schools should start identifying children who are at risk of becoming a Neet.
Ms Powell made clear there is no “silver bullet” to solve the crisis, but said she will be focusing on a “revolution in vocational and technical qualifications and education”.
“So that we don’t just have an education system that says: ‘You’re a failure, you’re a failure, oh now you’re out of it’,” she added.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced last month that technical subjects will be available to 14-year-old pupils from September 2028 in the latest of a long line of attempts to get parity of esteem between vocational and academic education.
A series of governments have over decades pledged to get technical and academic routes on an equal footing, from General National Vocational Qualifications under Tony Blair’s premiership to T-Levels under Theresa May and proposed V-levels under Sir Keir Starmer.
The chief executive of Universities UK, which represents more than 140 universities, said she agrees higher education is not the right route for all young people but the rhetoric should not be “going backwards in terms of encouraging people to participate in universities”.
“I think what we need to keep a close eye on is whether the rhetoric around the value of a degree has a different effect on different types of students,” Vivienne Stern told PA.
“Those people who can see people in their family who’ve got a degree and have done very well out of that probably have a greater degree of confidence to follow that route, but what if you are coming from a background where nobody in your family has ever been to university, not really sure what it involves, and all you can hear is people talking it down?
“Well maybe that’s more likely to put you off.”
Asked if there was a danger of an anti-university rhetoric being spun and putting young people off pursuing higher education, Ms Powell added: “I’m absolutely clear I’m not going to be overseeing some kind of two-tier system in education.
“This is about having high standards across the piece, high aspirations, high expectations.
“The kids from my constituency in Manchester Central, which has got very high levels of child poverty, absolutely they must continue to have, and I will make sure that they’ve got, every opportunity to go to Oxford, Cambridge, or a Russell Group University from going to a school in my constituency.
“As much as there are options for young people in my constituency to also have a good career in construction, health and social care, and all the other jobs of the future for which we don’t have enough young people to do.”
Ms Powell added that employers should be “hunting out” young people who can be “at the forefront of this technological revolution”.