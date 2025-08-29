Joy as stolen foal found 300 miles away after five-week ordeal for owner
A Shetland pony foal stolen from a farm in Cornwall has been safely returned to her owners—more than five weeks after she vanished.
Listen to this article
Lucy, a two-month-old chestnut skewbald foal, was taken in July, near Truro, sparking a widespread public appeal under the hashtag #BringLucyHome.
The campaign reached over a million people on social media and attracted national media attention, capturing hearts across the UK.
Following a tip-off from a member of the public, Devon & Cornwall Police’s Rural Affairs team coordinated with Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime unit to carry out a search at a caravan park in Hertfordshire.
On Thursday 21 August, Lucy was located, seized from the property, and returned home the same night.
Owner Jean Curd expressed her relief at the reunion: “I’m just so pleased we’ve got Lucy back.
"It's just wonderful. I had given up—it’s been five weeks—I just never thought we were going to get her back.
“It was only when she came back that it really sunk in.
“She’s thin, but the vets checked her and he’s happy with her. She’s back where she belongs now.”
PC Sam Wyatt of Devon & Cornwall Police described the moment Lucy was found: “It was like winning the lottery.
"It was so exciting. And then to speak to Jean afterwards and confirm that it was Lucy, that Hertfordshire had recovered, was just absolutely amazing.”
'Over the moon'
Colleague PC Lee Skinner added: “If I’m honest, over the moon. I can’t believe she’s back. So many of these incidents sadly don’t end with a positive result.
“It’s fantastic to see her back in her natural environment with her mum where she belongs. And I think from the victim’s point of view, she’s over the moon.”
Lucy was brought back to the farm near Truro the same day she was recovered but unfortunately her recovery will take a long time.
Because they’ve been apart for so long Lucy’s mother has run out of milk and because she hasn’t been around Lucy, they are acting like complete strangers now.
They are in separate fields, but regularly talk to each other and it’s hoped that in a couple of weeks Lucy can start bonding with her mum and the rest of the miniature horses.
Police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made, but investigations are ongoing.
Authorities are continuing to urge anyone with further information to come forward.