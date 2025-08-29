A Shetland pony foal stolen from a farm in Cornwall has been safely returned to her owners—more than five weeks after she vanished.

Lucy, a two-month-old chestnut skewbald foal, was taken in July, near Truro, sparking a widespread public appeal under the hashtag #BringLucyHome.

The campaign reached over a million people on social media and attracted national media attention, capturing hearts across the UK.

Following a tip-off from a member of the public, Devon & Cornwall Police’s Rural Affairs team coordinated with Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime unit to carry out a search at a caravan park in Hertfordshire.

On Thursday 21 August, Lucy was located, seized from the property, and returned home the same night.

Owner Jean Curd expressed her relief at the reunion: “I’m just so pleased we’ve got Lucy back.

"It's just wonderful. I had given up—it’s been five weeks—I just never thought we were going to get her back.

“It was only when she came back that it really sunk in.

“She’s thin, but the vets checked her and he’s happy with her. She’s back where she belongs now.”