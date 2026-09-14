The Czech helped West Ham win promotion to the top flight in 1991 and 1993 and was much loved by supporters, who regularly sang his name long after he left the club

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Former West Ham goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko has died aged 64 following a battle with cancer.

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Miklosko made almost 400 appearances for the Hammers between 1990 and 1998 after joining from Banik Ostrava. He announced his decision to withdraw from further cancer treatment in December 2024, three years after his diagnosis. The Czech helped West Ham win promotion to the top flight in 1991 and 1993 and was much loved by supporters, who regularly sang his name long after he left the club. He later returned as a goalkeeping coach. “It is with deep and profound sadness that West Ham United announces the passing of legendary former goalkeeper and coach, Ludek Miklosko,” read a club statement. “Rest in peace Ludek, our beloved, inspirational goalkeeper and gentle giant of a man.” Read More: ProRef admits Haaland winner in Manchester derby should have been disallowed after VAR farce Read More: Who owns Chelsea? Todd Boehly 'set to sell his stake'

Miklosko playing for West Ham in 1996. Picture: Alamy