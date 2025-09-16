Terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione over the killing of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson have been dismissed.

Mangione's lawyers argued that the New York case and a parallel federal death penalty prosecution amounted to double jeopardy.

New York State’s case against Mangione included both terrorism and second-degree murder charges.

Mangione, 27, is accused of shooting the health care boss in a targeted killing on December 4, 2024.

But Judge Gregory Carro rejected that argument, saying it would be premature to make such a determination.

It is Mangione's first court appearance in the state case since February.

Mangione has attracted a cult following as a representative of frustrations with the health insurance industry.

Dozens of his supporters attended his last hearing, many wearing the Luigi video game character's green colour as a symbol of solidarity.

His April arraignment in the federal case drew a similar outpouring.

In his written decision, the judge said that although there is no doubt that the killing was not ordinary street crime, New York law does not consider something terrorism simply because it was motivated by ideology.

"While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus toward UHC, and the healthcare industry generally, it does not follow that his goal was to 'intimidate and coerce a civilian population', and indeed, there was no evidence presented of such a goal," Judge Carro wrote.

The judge scheduled pretrial hearings in the case for December 1, which is days before Mangione is next due in court in the federal case against him.