The 27-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the murder of CEO Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court, Dec. 18, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty after the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A federal judge has ruled that Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty if convicted of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Judge Margaret Garnett left in place stalking charges that carry a maximum punishment of life in prison. The 27-year-old has pleaded not guilty. Read More: Man charged after 'posing as FBI agent' armed with pizza cutter in bid to break Luigi Mangione out of prison

Luigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing on December 16. Picture: Getty

Mangione still faces nine counts in a case brought by New York state prosecutors, including second-degree murder and various weapons charges. He pleaded not guilty in this case, too. CEO Brian Thompson, age 50, was killed on 4 December 2024 on the street in New York City as he walked outside a hotel for his company's annual investor conference. Jury selection in the federal case is scheduled to begin on September 8. The state trial has not been scheduled yet. On Wednesday, the Manhattan district attorney's office sent a letter urging the judge in that case to set a July 1 trial date.

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court. Picture: Getty