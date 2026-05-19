Key evidence found in the backpack of Luigi Mangione can be presented at his trial over to the shooting a healthcare CEO on the streets of Manhattan, a court has ruled.

Mangione, 28, is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a pavement in December 2024.

The shooting in broad daylight became emblematic of many Americans' antipathy for the rising cost of health insurance.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty in state court to all charges. His trial is set to begin on September 8 and is expected to last six weeks.

Justice Gregory Carro ruled evidence allegedly found in his backpack during his arrest - including a pistol, silencer and journal entries - cannot be used in his state murder trial.

Mangione’s lawyers said police who arrested him in Pennsylvania unlawfully searched the backpack without a warrant and questioned him without first providing required notice of his legal rights.

However, prosecutors will be allowed to present items found during a search at a police station.

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