Luigi Mangione admitted in court on Friday to killing a health insurance executive and pleaded guilty to federal charges of stalking the executive with the intent to kill him.

The guilty plea will avert a federal trial in the closely watched case over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a crime that was condemned by public officials but became emblematic of Americans' frustration with health insurance industry practices

Mangione read a statement in court, in which he said he endured severe pain from an injured back for years.

After navigating the insurance system, he said he learned UnitedHealthcare would be holding its annual investor conference in New York City on December 4, 2024.

He said he researched the event online and "used a 3D printer to make a gun and silencer".

Mangione went on to say he emailed UnitedHealthcare with the intent to shoot Mr Thompson, and told the court he shot him in his back.

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