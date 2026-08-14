Luigi Mangione pleads guilty in federal case over health insurance executive killing
Members of Brian Thompson's family began to cry in court as Mangione spoke.
Luigi Mangione admitted in court on Friday to killing a health insurance executive and pleaded guilty to federal charges of stalking the executive with the intent to kill him.
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The guilty plea will avert a federal trial in the closely watched case over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a crime that was condemned by public officials but became emblematic of Americans' frustration with health insurance industry practices
Mangione read a statement in court, in which he said he endured severe pain from an injured back for years.
After navigating the insurance system, he said he learned UnitedHealthcare would be holding its annual investor conference in New York City on December 4, 2024.
He said he researched the event online and "used a 3D printer to make a gun and silencer".
Mangione went on to say he emailed UnitedHealthcare with the intent to shoot Mr Thompson, and told the court he shot him in his back.
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"I understood my actions would place him in fear of death and bodily injury, I knew what I was doing," he added.
Members of Mr Thompson's family began to cry in court as Mangione spoke.
Following the guilty plea, Mr Thompson's family released a statement calling for Mangione's sentence to reflect the severity of the crime.
They said: "Today's guilty plea marks an important step toward justice for Brian and for our family.
"While nothing will ease the pain of losing him, we are grateful that the federal justice system has held the person responsible for this heinous act accountable.
"Now we look to the court to ensure that sentencing reflects the severity of this crime.
"We remain mindful that additional proceedings in New York and Pennsylvania are still to come, and we will continue to seek the justice Brian deserves."
Mangione previously pleaded not guilty in April 2025 to murder, weapons and stalking charges brought by Manhattan federal prosecutors. The murder and weapons charges were thrown out over legal technicalities in a surprise ruling in January.
Mangione will be sentenced on Friday, December 18.