Luke Donald took a swipe at the American team ahead of the Ryder Cup by pointing out his European side were “fuelled by something money cannot buy”.

The United States players are being paid for their involvement in the biennial contest for the first time in this week’s event at Bethpage Black.

With Europe’s players having refused to follow suit, the thorny issue has dominated a lot of the build-up in New York.

“The Ryder Cup means so much to each and everyone of us,” said European captain Donald in his speech at Wednesday’s opening ceremony. “It is unlike anything else in our sport.

“It is not about prize money or ranking points, it’s about pride, representing your flag your shirts and the legacy you legacy you leave behind.”

He added: “We are fuelled by something money cannot buy – purpose, brotherhood and a responsibility to honour those who came before us while inspiring those whose time is yet to come.”

Europe are defending the trophy they won in Rome two years ago but are expected to face a raucous, partisan crowd at the course on the outskirts of New York City.

