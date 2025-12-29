Humphries, who won the event in 2024, was on the ropes at one point before battling back to beat Gabriel Clemens

Luke Humphries celebrates winning his third round match against Gabriel Clemens Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Luke Humphries survived a scare against Germany's Gabriel Clemens before booking his place in darts' World Championship last 16.

Humphries, the 2024 champion, was almost taken to a deciding set after a stunning fightback from Clemens at Alexandra Palace but held his nerve to edge through 4-2. There was no hint of the drama to come as Humphries eased through the opening two sets and then took a tight third. Yet a brilliant 125 checkout – bull, 25, bull – from Clemens in that third set sparked a revival which saw the underdog pull back to 3-2.

Humphries was animated on stage after the victory, which sent him through to the Last 16. Picture: Getty

At 2-2 in the sixth set Clemens then had three darts to level the match but he was unable to take them and Humphries capitalised to finish the job. He celebrated victory with a huge roar of relief, leaving Clemens – who averaged 101.49 – to reflect on what might have been. Speaking afterwards, Humphries told Sky Sports: "When I had that double to go 3-0 up I thought I had control and I don’t feel like I dropped off. "Gabriel got a lot better and really made me work hard for it. If that double hadn’t gone in and it had been 3-3, I'm panicking." A crowd including Tottenham’s James Maddison and Ryder Cup golfers Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton also saw three-time world champion Michael Van Gerwen beat Arno Merk 4-1. The Dutchman, who averaged 99.7, produced some of his best play at the championship so far as he overcame the in-form German to set up a clash with Scottish veteran Gary Anderson.

Michael van Gerwen celebrates winning his third round match against Arno Merk Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy