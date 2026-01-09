Luke Littler has earned an historic payday after agreeing a record £20million deal with his dart supplier.

The 18-year-old, who claimed the first £1million prize pot when he won the World Championship at Alexandra Palace last Saturday, has renewed his contract with Target Darts.

The Press Association understands that the deal, with potential earnings and bonuses, as well as a percentage of sales of products and equipment, is worth £20million over 10 years, and will be the most lucrative the sport has ever seen.

Littler has spearheaded darts’ surge towards the mainstream since he broke on the scene with his debut run to the 2024 World Championship final as a 16-year-old.

He has transcended the sport, with his branded darts set and magnetic board being a bestseller in a number of high street shops, and is now being remunerated accordingly.

“Target has believed in me from day one and I’m delighted that there are many more years to come,” Littler, who is also managed by the company, said.

