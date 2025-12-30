He then doubled down during his on-stage interview, saying: “You guys pay for tickets and you pay for my prize money, so thank you for my money, thank you for booing me.”

Littler let the emotion out after throwing the winning darts, running around the stage gesturing to the crowd, who had wanted Cross to win.

Luke Littler has admitted he “lost” his head when reacting to the hostile crowd during his fourth-round World Championship win over Rob Cross and still has some learning to do.

Why was Luke Littler booed at Ally Pally?

The 18-year-old was booed and jeered as he beat Cross 4-2 to book his place in the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.

It was an unusual experience for Littler, who has been the darling of the sport since his emergence two years ago.“I think I lost (my head), it’s still on there,” the defending champion said.

“Two years ago I think I would have started throwing my darts left-handed, but that is how much I have grown, how much I have matured.

“People might say I have not matured, but try and be in my position.

“I can still learn a lot. I can learn how to deal with the crowd, not let as much emotion out, just keep it all in me until that final dart.

“That’s the first time I’ve been at the World Championships and the crowd have not wanted me to win. I will expect the worst on New Year’s Day and whatever happens will happen.

“The fans did what they did, I reacted like any other player would, I think I might have reacted a bit too early on after the first set and when I came on for the second set I said to myself, ‘Yeah, you’ve reacted too early here’.

“I just had to get on with the job. It wasn’t really at the front of the mind because they want the underdog to win or they want the game to go on even longer.”

Littler’s reaction may have set the alarm bells ringing in the rest of the field as he averaged 106.5 and threw 17 180s in a champion-like performance.

“It definitely fuelled me up and it made me play better,” he added.“I am only a few games away from lifting the trophy once again but the performance really doesn’t feel like a 106.5, because there was that much adrenaline going through me, that much emotion, the anger.

“I am glad I won.”

Littler returns to the stage on Thursday, when he will face Luke Woodhouse or Krzysztof Ratajski.