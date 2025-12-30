You pay my prize money: Littler lashes out at Ally Pally crowd for boos during routine 4-2 win against Rob Cross
When asked about the boos after his victory, Littler was exceptionally bullish
Luke Littler has railed against the crowd at Alexandra Palace for booing him during his 4-2 win against Rob Cross to reach the quarter-finals of the PDC World Championships.
He told a broadcaster: “I’m not bothered, really, I’m not bothered. Ha ha ha! You guys pay for tickets that pay for my prize money. So thank you for my money, thank you for booing me. Come on!"
On his performance against Cross, Littler said: "I just had to hold, then Rob broke me, I had to break him back and hold my own ... I’ve just seen the stats then.
"I wasn’t thinking of anything, I just wanted to win the game. Like you said, it’s hostile, nobody wanted me to win but yet again, I proved them wrong.
"Winning is not in reach just yet, you’ve got to get to the final and obviously, there’s Ratajski or Luke Woodhouse next.”.
The boos directed at Littler were persistent throughout the match - but the youngster was visibly rattled by the jeers.
Reigning champion Littler will face Luke Woodhouse or Krzysztof Ratajski in the quarter-final; those two play tomorrow afternoon.