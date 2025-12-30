Luke Littler has railed against the crowd at Alexandra Palace for booing him during his 4-2 win against Rob Cross to reach the quarter-finals of the PDC World Championships.

When asked about the boos after his victory, Littler was exceptionally bullish.

He told a broadcaster: “I’m not bothered, really, I’m not bothered. Ha ha ha! You guys pay for tickets that pay for my prize money. So thank you for my money, thank you for booing me. Come on!"

On his performance against Cross, Littler said: "I just had to hold, then Rob broke me, I had to break him back and hold my own ... I’ve just seen the stats then.

