Luke Littler, Cynthia Erivo and Matt Lucas among those to receive honours at Windsor Castle
Luke Littler, who became the youngest world champion in the history of darts aged 17 years and 347 days, was made an MBE for services to the sport in the King’s Birthday Honours last year
Teenage darts prodigy Luke Littler and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo will be among the stars to be honoured at an investiture ceremony on Tuesday as part of the King's Birthday Honours list.
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Comedian Matt Lucas, England midfielder Ella Toone and England rugby union player Sadia Kabeya are also among the 66 people who are due to receive their honours at Windsor Castle.
Littler, who became the youngest world champion in the history of darts aged 17 years and 347 days, was made an MBE for services to the sport in the King’s Birthday Honours last year.
The 19-year-old, currently ranked world number one, is widely credited with boosting the profile of the sport alongside darts great Luke Humphries.
Humphries praised Littler for bringing a “massive new crowd” to darts as he received his own honour from the Prince of Wales in May.
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When his MBE was announced in June, Littler said: “This is an amazing and unexpected honour but one which I am very grateful for.
“To receive a recognition like this is something I had never thought would be possible and it is a proud moment.
“It’s unbelievable what I’ve done for my sport. I’m happy, my family is happy and I can’t wait to receive it.”
Actress and singer Erivo was made an MBE in the New Year Honours list for services to music and drama.
The Wicked star, from Stockwell, south London, has already won a Grammy, Daytime Emmy, Tony and has been nominated for an Oscar.
The 39-year-old, who has appeared on Broadway and the West End, trained at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in acting in 2010.
She achieved worldwide fame after starring as the green witch Elphaba in the two-part film version of the musical Wicked alongside pop star Ariana Grande.
Speaking to the Press Association in December, Erivo said: “To be given this recognition to celebrate the work that I love to do within the arts, specifically music and drama, is an honour I could never have thought would happen.
“I hope it shows that I care deeply about the work and will continue to do so to the best of my abilities.”
Lucas was made an OBE for services to drama in the New Year Honours.
Together with David Walliams, he was behind TV sketch shows Little Britain and Come Fly With Me.
The 52-year-old, from London, also presented the Great British Bake Off between 2020 and 2023.
Toone, who is a double women’s European Championship winner, was made an MBE in the New Year Honours for services to football.
Kabeya, who was part of the 2025 women’s Rugby World Cup winning team, was made an MBE in the New Year Honours for services to rugby union.