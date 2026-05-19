Luke Littler, who became the youngest world champion in the history of darts aged 17 years and 347 days, was made an MBE for services to the sport in the King’s Birthday Honours last year

Cynthia Erivo onstage during curtain call at the "Dracula" West End Opening Night. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Teenage darts prodigy Luke Littler and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo will be among the stars to be honoured at an investiture ceremony on Tuesday as part of the King's Birthday Honours list.

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Comedian Matt Lucas, England midfielder Ella Toone and England rugby union player Sadia Kabeya are also among the 66 people who are due to receive their honours at Windsor Castle. Littler, who became the youngest world champion in the history of darts aged 17 years and 347 days, was made an MBE for services to the sport in the King’s Birthday Honours last year. The 19-year-old, currently ranked world number one, is widely credited with boosting the profile of the sport alongside darts great Luke Humphries. Humphries praised Littler for bringing a “massive new crowd” to darts as he received his own honour from the Prince of Wales in May. Read More: Pictured: Female soldier who died after being thrown from horse at Royal Windsor Horse Show Read More: 'Youngest-ever MBE recipient', 11, says Prince of Wales was 'very nice' during investiture

Luke Littler defeats Jonny Clayton during the 2026 BetMGM Premier League Darts. Picture: Alamy

When his MBE was announced in June, Littler said: “This is an amazing and unexpected honour but one which I am very grateful for. “To receive a recognition like this is something I had never thought would be possible and it is a proud moment. “It’s unbelievable what I’ve done for my sport. I’m happy, my family is happy and I can’t wait to receive it.” Actress and singer Erivo was made an MBE in the New Year Honours list for services to music and drama. The Wicked star, from Stockwell, south London, has already won a Grammy, Daytime Emmy, Tony and has been nominated for an Oscar.

Cynthia Erivo poses with her medal after completing the 2026 TCS London Marathon on April 26. Picture: Getty