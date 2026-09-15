Luke Littler has only played two Players Championship floor events, entered just three European Tour tournaments and skipped the recent World Series competitions in New Zealand and Australia

Luke Littler plays a game of darts with the winners of the Golden Square's children's art competition in July. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

World number one Luke Littler says he has earned the right to pick and choose which tournaments he plays.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 19-year-old has taken a step back this year, limiting the number of lower-key events he has entered as he manages his schedule. Littler has only played two Players Championship floor events, entered just three European Tour tournaments and skipped the recent World Series competitions in New Zealand and Australia. Darts supremo Barry Hearn recently fired a warning to the sport’s top stars about regularly missing tournaments, but Littler says he can be his own master given his position at the top of the rankings. He also knows that darts needs him more than he needs darts, with his profile helping drive the sport. “I think obviously it’s just what’s best for me and my family, just having those crucial days off,” he said. Read More: Tearful Luke Littler admits crowd boos got to him after he clinched £350k Premier League crown Read More: ‘This is what women in sport look like’: Team GB athlete Amy Hunt hits back at Sydney Sweeney over nude betting ad

Darts player Luke Littler on stage. Picture: Getty

“I think we’re going to see more days off just to rest. “That’s all I’m doing. I’m obviously world number one, and there’s a massive gap between myself and world number two. “I can sort of take that step back and not go chasing every single tournament. “It allows me to have, obviously, days off and weeks off, and yeah, just about balancing the schedule.” Littler is only taking part in the Players Championships this year in a bid to win a clean sweep of major titles. However, having won the first six major titles of the year, he is aiming for all 10 and that requires him to qualify for the Players Championship Finals in November. He is playing catch-up after skipping the first 26 floor events of the year, before beginning his bid in Leicester a fortnight ago.

Luke Littler poses for a photo with the 2026 Betfred World Matchplay trophy. Picture: Getty