Humphries had looked the more impressive in making it through to the final, but Littler was superb in the clutch moments as he raced to a 6-1 victory.

“Very happy to tick it off,” said the 18-year-old, who revealed he will play in the World Youth Championship on Monday.

“It’s not the easiest tournament to win. This week has been so tough, but now I’ve picked the trophy up it’s one I can tick off and there’s not many left.”

The match was closer than the scoreline suggested but Littler was flawless in deciding legs, winning each of the first four sets from 2-2.

In the first leg of the third set, he came agonisingly close to a rare nine-dart finish in the format but missed his final dart at bullseye.

In the fourth set, Humphries roused himself from 2-0 down with two big checkouts only for Littler to come up trumps again in the decider, leaving the world number one able only to smile and shake his head.