Tearful Luke Littler admitted his Premier League struggles and the boos from the crowd had made him consider walking away before he beat great rival Luke Humphries in an epic final at the O2. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Tearful Luke Littler admitted his Premier League struggles and the boos from the crowd had made him consider walking away before he beat great rival Luke Humphries in an epic final at the O2.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Littler won a nail-biting last-leg decider to regain his crown and pocket a £350,000 jackpot. The world number one was subjected to more pantomime booing and whistling from the 16,000 crowd at London’s O2 Arena. But the 19-year-old shrugged off the jeers which have followed him around recently to reclaim the title he lost to Humphries in last year’s final. It was the third straight meeting between darts’ top pair in the final, and it was Warrington thrower Littler who came from 6-3 down to edge a thriller 11-10.

2026 BetMGM Premier League Darts Finals - London. Picture: Getty

Add in his record-equalling six nightly wins over the 17-week marathon and Littler has raked in an eye-watering £410,000. But some controversial incidents, not least an on-stage argument with Dutch opponent Gian van Veen in Manchester, left him confiding in girlfriend Faith that the crowd’s reaction was getting him down. “It’s been a rollercoaster,” he said on stage. “The first four weeks I was at the bottom, on the fifth night I won my first night. I had to pick myself up. I think I went to Brighton and had a 79 average. “After Brighton, I think I came off stage and then in Manchester, I was sat at home saying to Faith ‘I don’t want to do it anymore’. Just the crowd every week’. “I said to her, ‘I’m down bad’.” The youngster then had to stop speaking as he welled up with emotion, and Humphries explained: “It shows what it means to us as players, on the road for 16, 17 weeks, it’s hard work.”

2026 BetMGM Premier League Darts Finals - London. Picture: Getty