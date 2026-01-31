The tournament favourite held his nerve to set up a last-16 showdown with Ross Smith as he looks to add another major title to his collection.

Littler took the opening set but De Decker drew level, winning the second set with a 121 that finished on the bullseye.

It only got worse for Littler as De Decker made it four consecutive legs to seize a 2-1 lead, only to then blow his chance when match dart arrived.

Needing a double 11 to cause a major upset, he missed and on the very next throw Littler nailed double 16 to draw level.

Needing 30 to complete the comeback, the 19-year-old saw off De Decker with a double five.

