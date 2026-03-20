Luke Littler celebrates after winning the final against Gerwyn Price - as it was revealed that Luke Littler is attempting to trademark his own face to combat AI. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Luke Littler has applied to trademark his own face, a filing at the Intellectual Property Office has revealed.

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The application will prevent fake products powered by AI using his picture without permission and breaking copyright laws, the Press Association understands. The teenager, who has already won back-to-back World Championship titles, is highly marketable and his face appears on a wide variety of branded products – from his own dart board to computer games and bags of nuts. Littler has already trademarked his “the Nuke” nickname in the United States. The 19-year-old’s star continues to rise as he won the night seven of the Premier League in Dublin on Thursday. Read more: Iran executes 19-year-old international wrestling star as fears grow for athletes in wake of anti-government protests Read more: What was he running from? CCTV footage shows final moments of Towie star Jordan Wright before being found dead in Thailand ditch Littler admitted he is “still learning not to react to the fans” after silencing the boo-boys with an astonishing comeback in the final. While the biggest jeers of the night were reserved for Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock, whose every throw was booed as his miserable Premier League form continued, Littler also drew the ire of the crowd.

Luke Littler has applied to trademark his face - a filing that was unearthed this week. Picture: Alamy

But Littler, who hit out at hecklers following a win over Rob Cross at the PDC World Championship in December, had the last laugh after coming from 5-0 down in the final to beat Welshman Gerwyn Price 6-5. After avoiding a whitewash, Littler celebrated sarcastically and then when trailing 5-1 waved goodbye only for Price to miss three match darts before the teenager produced a remarkable turnaround. “I’ve definitely learnt a lot, especially with the fans,” the 19-year-old told a press conference. “In the first game against (Stephen) Bunting I didn’t give anything to the fans, I didn’t give any reaction and got the job done. “It was the same in the final when I was 5-0 down, everyone doubted me, I definitely doubted myself but I had a little laugh and a joke. I was just having a bit of fun because I knew I was beaten.

Luke Littler arriving for the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards held at MediaCityUK, Salford. Picture: Alamy