The 19-year-old beat James Wade in a repeat of the 2025 final

Luke Littler celebrates winning the UK Open for the second consecutive year. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Luke Littler says he is targeting a clean sweep of trophies in 2026 after retaining his UK Open title on Sunday.

The world champion held off James Wade 11-7 to beat the 42-year-old veteran in the final for the second successive year in Minehead. Littler began 2026 by winning his second world title and, despite making a slow start to the Premier League, is determined to win every major trophy available to him. "That’s obviously the main aim," Littler said when asked if he could win everything this year. Read more: Arrests made after Celtic and Rangers fans clash violently in Old Firm pitch invasion Read more: George Russell emerges from early chaos to win Australian Grand Prix

Littler beat James Wade 10-7 in a repeat of last year's final. Picture: Alamy

"The Premier League (in Cardiff) on Thursday was a massive win, to get myself from seventh up to third. "Obviously, it’s not been the start that I wanted. But that win meant a lot and to come here to the UK Open and pick up the trophy means a lot. "There was a lot of close games throughout this tournament and I wasn’t at my best at times.“I missed far too many doubles that I would have liked to hit. "But we’ve got the job done and for the first time in ten years, just like the worlds, someone’s gone back to back." Littler held off the gritty Wade to become the only fourth player to claim back-to-back titles, and the first since Michael van Gerwen in 2015 and 2016 to pick up the first prize of £120,000. In an event known as the ‘FA Cup of darts’, Littler and Wade – who was seeking a fourth UK Open title – were the last two men standing from 160 players. Littler overpowered Wade 11-2 in a one-sided final 12 months ago, and it looked set to be the same story again as the 19-year-old won the first three legs. Wade resisted any thoughts of fatigue to level either side of the opening session, but Littler stepped up his treble power to stretch into a 6-3 lead.

Littler overcame Josh Rock in the semi-final on Sunday. Picture: Alamy