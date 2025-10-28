Luke Pollard MP appeared unaware of Operation Pianora. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

This is the excruciating moment the Defence Minister appeared unaware of what is being described as the “biggest ever military sex abuse scandal.”

On Tuesday morning, Luke Pollard MP was quizzed by LBC's Nick Ferrari about Operation Pianora - the Wiltshire Police investigation into non-recent sexual abuse of British Army recruits during enlistment medical examinations. The investigation is looking at allegations between the 1970s and 2016 at several British Army locations in the UK, according to Forces News. But, when Ferrari put the question directly to him, the Defence Minister was caught off guard and was unable to confirm whether he even knew about the investigation nor offer an update. Later, in a social media post shared after the interview, Mr Pollard attempted to clarify his position, writing: "I only like giving answers I am fully across but here’s an update on Op Pianora. Wiltshire police have called for evidence and those affected by historic allegations of abuse to come forward."

In the full exchange, Ferrari asked whether Mr Pollard to could provide an update on Operation Pianora. He responded: "I haven't that I can give but I'll try and get you one that you can use later on your show Nick. Appearing surprised, Ferrari asked: "You know what it is don't you? Mr Pollard admitted: "Not on the full details. So, I don't want to suggest something that I don't have the information for. I'll get you those details. Ferrari asked again: "Hang on a second, what do you think it might be, Minister?" Mr Pollard responded: "I'm not going to guess Nick because I don't think that's the right way to treat you or your listeners. Now shocked, Ferrari pressed on: "This could be the biggest scandal to ever hit the British Army. This is the Wiltshire Police investigation into alleged offences between 1970 and 2016. The biggest ever military sex abuse scandal and you don't know what it is?" The Defence Minister conceded again saying: "Forgive me Nick, I'll get you the full detals on that so you can use them later in the show. On these things I would prefer to give a full answer rather than a partial one. Nick added: "You didn't know what it was, did you?"

.@LBC @NickFerrariLBC I said I’d come back to you on your last question.



I only like giving answers I am fully across but here’s an update on Op Pianora:



Wiltshire police have called for evidence and those affected by historic allegations of abuse to come forward. — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) October 28, 2025