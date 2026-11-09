The celebrity hairdresser and the singer were married from 1977 to 1991 and had a son, Jordan, in 1977

42nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Ron Galella/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

John Frieda’s ex-wife Lulu has paid tribute to him after his death aged 75.

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The celebrity hairdresser and the singer were married from 1977 to 1991 and had a son, Jordan, in 1977. Lulu posted what she described as their last photo together, taken in September 2026. She wrote on Instagram: “Our last photo together Sept 2026. A lifetime of memories. Rip Johnny.” In the photo, the pair are both smiling as they look away from the camera, with Frieda putting his arm around the Scottish singer. Read more: Russell Brand sentencing LIVE: Disgraced star asks wife 'are you OK?' as he is brought into court to be sentenced for rape and sex assaults Read more: Tech giants Nvidia sees shares drop over 5% overnight after CEO admitted affair with 'Chinese spy'

Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish was among those who commented on the photo, posting a love heart emoji. Broadcaster Gabby Logan wrote: “Sending you lots of love.” Frieda’s death was announced on the official Instagram account for his eponymous hair salon on November 4. It said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our dear John passed away peacefully… surrounded by his family. “John was more than a mentor to us; he was a true icon of the hair industry. He was the person who taught us everything, believed in us, and made us better. “His talent and passion touched so many, and his legacy will live on in every single one of us. We will continue to do him proud.”

Lulu marries hairdresser John Frieda at Hampstead Register Office, London. 8th October 1976. Picture: Mirrorpix/Getty