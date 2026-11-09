Lulu pays tribute to ex-husband John Frieda after his death aged 75
The celebrity hairdresser and the singer were married from 1977 to 1991 and had a son, Jordan, in 1977
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John Frieda’s ex-wife Lulu has paid tribute to him after his death aged 75.
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The celebrity hairdresser and the singer were married from 1977 to 1991 and had a son, Jordan, in 1977.
Lulu posted what she described as their last photo together, taken in September 2026.
She wrote on Instagram: “Our last photo together Sept 2026. A lifetime of memories. Rip Johnny.”
In the photo, the pair are both smiling as they look away from the camera, with Frieda putting his arm around the Scottish singer.
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Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish was among those who commented on the photo, posting a love heart emoji.
Broadcaster Gabby Logan wrote: “Sending you lots of love.”
Frieda’s death was announced on the official Instagram account for his eponymous hair salon on November 4.
It said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our dear John passed away peacefully… surrounded by his family.
“John was more than a mentor to us; he was a true icon of the hair industry. He was the person who taught us everything, believed in us, and made us better.
“His talent and passion touched so many, and his legacy will live on in every single one of us. We will continue to do him proud.”
The statement concluded: “Our thoughts are with John’s family and everyone who loved him. Rest in peace, John. You will be forever in our hearts.”
Born Alan Howard Frieda in London in 1951, his father was a hairdresser who owned a salon in Ealing, while his grandfather was a Fleet Street barber.
After working for his father, Frieda joined the London hair salon House of Leonard and became the assistant of Leonard Lewis – who was credited with creating the haircut that launched the career of model Twiggy.
He went on to work for British Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, as well as with Lewis’s clients including Twiggy, Jackie Onassis and Sir Mick Jagger.
In 1976, Frieda invented the “Purdey” hairstyle – creating the bowl cut for Dame Joanna Lumley after she asked him for a schoolboy’s haircut for her role in The New Avengers.
After separating from Lulu in 1991, he then married Frances Avery Agnelli in 2019, after initially meeting in 2002.
That year he also sold his haircare product company to Japanese conglomerate Kao for 450 million dollars (£260 million).
He is survived by his wife, four children and two grandchildren.