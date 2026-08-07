A train operator has sparked fury after all of its on board toilets were out of use when it departed on a 417-mile journey from London to Scotland.

Lumo has apologised to passengers over the lack of toilets available on board its 06:11 service from London Euston to Stirling in Scotland.

It wrote on X: “Apologies to those boarding our 06:11 service from #LondonEuston to #Stirling are advised that there are no toilet facilities on this train due to a fault.

“Please do speak to our onboard staff for further advice/assistance.”

Social media users have flooded the comment section venting their fury.

“There should be regulations disallowing the running of a long distance train without toilet facilities. Over 400 miles and no chance of a pee? Not acceptable,” one wrote.

Another commented: “6 hours, no toilet! Taking the piss literally. Surely this train shouldn’t run.”

Read more: Rail chaos to stretch into Friday after passengers were left trapped on trains for hours by power outage

Read more: Rail chaos as power failure brings trains across England to a standstill