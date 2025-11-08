Luxury flight tax on the table at COP30 for carbon footprint heavyweights
Reports suggest a surcharge on premium seating and private jets is on the table in Belem, Brazil
The proposal is expected to target a small elite of premium flyers who contribute more heavily to global warming.
Listen to this article
The proposal is likely pit them against the powerful aviation industry.
Diplomats from the coalition of more than 10 countries are pushing for more to come aboard, with a focus on bringing in more European states.
France, Spain and Kenya are reportedly among those spearheading the drive at the climate summit for a new tax on luxury air travel.
"We need innovative and fair financing," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday 6, 2025 at a leaders' summit ahead of COP30.
Due to the space and resources consumed, business and first-class seats carry roughly triple the planet-warming emissions footprint of an economy ticket. Private jets emit up to 14 times more per passenger-kilometre compared to commercial flights.
Read more: UPS and Fedex ground cargo planes after crash kills 14
Read more: James Watson, co-discoverer of DNA double helix, dies aged 97
The tax would mean that countries would commit to imposing levies on business and first-class tickets as well as private jets.
Nations that already do, like France, are pledging greater ambition, with steeper and more progressive rates.
In practice, that could see a dedicated surcharge on first-class travel and private jets taxed on kerosene consumption - although other mechanisms are under discussion.
The initiative is led by the Global Solidarity Levies Task Force in 2023. It is co-chaired by Barbados, Kenya and France, who have chosen COP30 to launch their proposal.
The COP30 climate summit is being held in Belem, Brazil, and has been subject to scepticism after US President Donald Trump, as well as leaders from China and India - some of the world's biggest carbon producers - chose not to attend.
The UK is represented at the event by the Prince of Wales and Sir Keir Starmer, who have both stressed the importance of global climate action.