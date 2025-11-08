The proposal is expected to target a small elite of premium flyers who contribute more heavily to global warming.

The proposal is likely pit them against the powerful aviation industry.

Diplomats from the coalition of more than 10 countries are pushing for more to come aboard, with a focus on bringing in more European states.

France, Spain and Kenya are reportedly among those spearheading the drive at the climate summit for a new tax on luxury air travel.

"We need innovative and fair financing," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday 6, 2025 at a leaders' summit ahead of COP30.

Due to the space and resources consumed, business and first-class seats carry roughly triple the planet-warming emissions footprint of an economy ticket. Private jets emit up to 14 times more per passenger-kilometre compared to commercial flights.

