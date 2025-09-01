The whereabouts of Vashi Dominguez, the man behind the UK's biggest diamond scam, are currently unknown. Picture: Sourced

By Poppy Jacobs

Diamond dealer Vashi Dominguez, who gained a reputation for supplying the rich, used the deception to convince investors to support his crooked jewellery business.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reports state sales staff with no jewellery-making experience were told to sit at work benches and pretend to be goldsmithing or diamond setting, whilst others would pretend to be customers to make the store look busy. The Vashi retail chain collapsed in 2023 when the retailer’s alleged £157million stock of diamonds was only valued at £100,000. Vashi stores were found on high streets in London, Birmingham and Manchester. One investor, advertising executive Michael Moszynski, said the operation was “bigger than Hatton Garden, Brink’s-Mat and the Great Train Robbery combined”, and described Mr Dominguez as “a magnetic individual”. Following the collapse of his business, Mr Dominguez disappeared. Read more: Home Secretary to clamp down on ‘ludicrous’ migrant family rules Read more: British woman, 34, stabbed to death over 'love triangle' in Cambodia

Former Vashi store manager, Will Hayward, described the business as a “total facade”. "It was a whole elaborate show that Vashi would do with the clients, to show that they've got so many orders and this is how busy we are - this is why you should really be investing into Vashi," said Mr Hayward. Customers were also victims of the scam, with a former gemologist at Vashi saying the company was buying smaller or lower-quality diamonds and passing them off as more valuable gems.

Some sales staff were told to pretend to be goldsmiths at the flagship Vashi store in Covent Garden. Picture: Alamy

In 2021, the flagship Vashi store was opened in Covent Garden, central London. It was decked out with extravagant decor, including an £8,000 sofa, according to staff. Despite the business’ appearance, staff said they suspected something suspicious when customers were infrequent, despite the store’s prime location. Mr Domingues worked to convince investors by backing up his ideas with detailed business plans and accounts. Even experienced figures, including former Pret boss Clive Schlee and mobile phone billionaire John Caudwell, were among those who fell for the scam. Accounts were also reportedly falsified to cheat investors, with documents in 2021 showing sales of over £100million - in reality, internal documents revealed sales figures to be only £5million.

A billboard for jewellery retailer Vashi covers their Covent Garden exterior. Picture: Alamy

Despite struggles to remain afloat, Mr Dominguez used the company to fund his fleet of luxury cars - Lamborghini included - and the rent for several central-London flats located in prime neighbourhoods like Mayfair. Creditors are reportedly now owed £170million - with over £100million owed to investors themselves. Despite this, the Metropolitan Police and the Serious Fraud Office (FSO) have decided not to investigate. The precise whereabouts of Mr Dominguez are currently unknown.