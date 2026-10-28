Hundreds of elderly passengers have been left stranded in Cambodia after their cruise ship ran out of fuel

Villa Vie’s Odyssey has entered what the company has termed a "temporary lay up period" following financial challenges. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Matilda Collard

A luxury cruise ship on a years-long voyage around the world has been forced to suspend operations due to extraordinarily high fuel costs, leaving passengers stranded in Cambodia.

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Villa Vie’s Odyssey has entered what the company has termed a "temporary lay up period" following financial challenges. The ship, which can carry up to 650 passengers, departed from Belfast in October 2024 for a "continuous voyage around the world". Two-years in, the nearly 200m vessel, has been forced to make an emergency stop after running out of fuel. In a letter sent to residents aboard, CEO Kathy Villalbe said that the company was “unable to secure the fuel necessary to continue operations,” and the US-based operator said that they are working on securing "temporary living arrangements" for passengers. It is unclear how many passengers have been affected. Read More: UK inflation accelerates to 3.5% in September after fuel surge Read More: UK inflation expected to have accelerated in September after fuel surge

“It was a cascade of problems piling up on one another, from the business model, to mistakes by management, to the mentioned crisis in fuel cost and availability, and more,” said Randy Cassingham, a resident of the ship, on ResidentialCruising.com. He said: “all the evacuated residents are exhausted both physically and emotionally, and we are generally still in Cambodia.” Cassingham’s partner Kit posted online: “The Odyssey has reached the end of its sailing days- at least for now. It abandoned us in Cambodia.”

The announcement title on the ship's internal messaging board, posted by CEO Kathy Villaba in Florida at 7:08 a.m. ship time. Picture: Residential Cruising

Global fuel prices have soared since the Iran war started earlier this year. The ship's operator said the monthly fuel cost per cabin has risen to as much as $8,000 (£6,000) from $1,800. Villa Vie Residences said it had taken "significant steps to reduce fuel consumption, including slowing the itinerary and spending more time in port", but that those measures have turned out to be insufficient to "offset the extraordinary increase in fuel costs". The lay up follows several requests by the company for additional funds from residents.

Most recently, the company asked residents for an additional $360,000 to cover fuel costs, the sources said. In April, the company sent a letter to those aboard offering an “Emergency Loan Investment Opportunity” seeking $3 million in funding under terms that included interest rates of 12 to 24%. The company offered monthly interest-only payments and a balloon payment after 12 months. It could not be determined whether the company raised the funds.