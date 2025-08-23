Lyle Menendez, who was jailed along with his brother for murdering their parents at their home in Los Angeles in 1989, has been denied parole.

Lyle Menendez was making his first appeal for release after a judge reduced the brothers' sentences earlier this year , making them eligible for parole.

Their case has received wide spread attention for many years but was thrust back into the spotlight in a Netflix drama last year.

The siblings, who are now 57 and 54 respectively, were handed life sentences in 1996 for the murder of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez.

The ruling comes a day after Erik Menendez was also refused it .

During the hearing, Lyle Menendez cried and took sole responsibility for the murders, saying in his closing remarks: "I will never be able to make up for the harm and grief I caused everyone in my family.

"I am so sorry to everyone, and I will be forever sorry."

The brothers do not deny that the pair killed their parents, but have argued they acted out of self-defence after years of emotional and sexual abuse by their father.

Prosecutors during both the 1993 and 1995 trials argued that the brothers killed their parents for financial gain.

The reason for the rejection was the same for both brothers - misbehaviour behind bars.

A panel of two commissioners denied Lyle Menendez parole for three years after a day-long hearing.

Commissioners noted the older brother still displayed "anti-social personality traits like deception, minimisation and rule-breaking that lie beneath that positive surface".

"We do understand that you had very little hope of being released for years," said commissioner Julie Garland.

"Citizens are expected to follow the rules whether or not there is some incentive to do so."

She also said the panel found his remorse genuine and that he has been a "model inmate in many ways who has demonstrated the potential for change".

"Don't ever not have hope," she added.