A new wild cat enclosure has been unveiled in a “major” step towards reintroducing lynx into British wildlife after several hundred years.

Wildwood Trust, a charity aiming to restore Britain’s lost species, has designed the new facility at its wildlife park near Canterbury in Kent.

On Tuesday, Eurasian lynx Torridon and Flossie were pictured perching next to each other as they explored their new enclosure.

The Eurasian lynx is a native British predator that disappeared in medieval times due to woodland loss.

Paul Whitfield, director general of Wildwood Trust, said: “This new facility is about more than creating a home for our lynx; it’s about helping to move them from a species we’ve lost to one we’re bringing back.“

The idea that lynx could once again roam our wild places is not only feasible but incredibly exciting – and something we should all celebrate.”