The Lyrid meteor shower is seen over Burg on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn off Germany. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Clear skies over the coming nights should make for good viewing conditions for the Lyrid meteor shower.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The shower has been active since 15 April, but its peak is expected on Wednesday night. Around 10 to 15 meteors an hour are likely to be visible, with occasional surges potentially rising to 100 an hour. The annual event happens as Earth passes through a trail of dust and debris left behind by Comet Thatcher. According to the Royal Museums Grenwich the Lyrid meteor shower reaches maximum on 22 April.

The Lyrid meteor shower viewed from Turkey. Picture: Getty

Wednesday night will start with mostly clear skies across much of the UK, but Northern Ireland will see a little more cloud initially, but this should clear. Clear skies will also allow temperatures to drop quickly, so it will turn chilly overnight. The best chance of seeing the meteors will likely be after 22:00 BST, when skies are dark enough for most of the UK.

A shooting star belonging to the Lyrid meteor shower over Glastonbury. Picture: Alamy

Viewing conditions should remain favourable on Thursday night, with clear skies for many. By early Friday, though, more cloud is set to spread into eastern Scotland and eastern parts of England.