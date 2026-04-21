Lyrid meteor shower set to dazzle over UK skies tomorrow
Clear skies over the coming nights should make for good viewing conditions for the Lyrid meteor shower.
Listen to this article
The shower has been active since 15 April, but its peak is expected on Wednesday night.
Around 10 to 15 meteors an hour are likely to be visible, with occasional surges potentially rising to 100 an hour.
The annual event happens as Earth passes through a trail of dust and debris left behind by Comet Thatcher.
According to the Royal Museums Grenwich the Lyrid meteor shower reaches maximum on 22 April.
Wednesday night will start with mostly clear skies across much of the UK, but Northern Ireland will see a little more cloud initially, but this should clear.
Clear skies will also allow temperatures to drop quickly, so it will turn chilly overnight.
The best chance of seeing the meteors will likely be after 22:00 BST, when skies are dark enough for most of the UK.
Viewing conditions should remain favourable on Thursday night, with clear skies for many.
By early Friday, though, more cloud is set to spread into eastern Scotland and eastern parts of England.
There is no one best place in Scotland to see the Lyrids, but darker locations will offer the clearest views.
Coasts, open countryside and hilltops are all good options, thanks to their wide views of the sky and reduced light pollution.
For a better view, the Royal Observatory recommends lying on your back or using a reclining deckchair so you can watch more of the sky in comfort.