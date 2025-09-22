A foul-smelling fruit sparked panic as the stench was mistaken for a 'gas leak' in a Lancashire town.

The source of the panic was revealed to be a a southeast Asian delicacy notorious for its overpowering, rotten smell.

The concern was first reported by a charity shop, prompting an engineer from Cadent to arrive and begin a full investigation.

Locals in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, panicked after noticing a "strong smell of gas" emanating from the high street.

Wai Peng Cheng, a shop assistant at Strongs Fruit and Veg, next door to the charity shop, said he and his partner, Candy Pooi Kuan Lam, had “no idea” why an engineer suddenly appeared outside.

Mr Cheng, 51, told The Times: "We saw a gas engineer pull up in front of the shop at around 1pm and he went into the charity shop next door.

"About an hour later he tried the body care shop on the other side before coming inside Strongs.

"He said he was looking for a gas leak and that the charity shop next door had reported it after a customer told them about the strong gassy smell."

It was only later that they realised the culprit was the fruit sitting on their own display.

Mr Cheng continued: "When he mentioned the smell, I told him it was the durian but he didn’t believe me at first.

"It was only when I took him outside and gave one to him that he realised. We all just started laughing. It was hilarious."