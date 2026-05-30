The former chief executive of Marks & Spencer has been drafted in by the Government to help get more young people into work.

Marc Bolland has been tasked with bringing business leaders together to expand opportunities for young people and deliver the Government’s “youth guarantee” for every person aged 18 to 21 to have access to employment, training or education.

Mr Bolland will also advise Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden on responding to Alan Milburn’s review into young people not in employment, education or training (Neet).

Unveiling the first report from his review of the youth joblessness, former cabinet minister Mr Milburn said the number of Neet young people had passed a million and warned of the prospect of a “lost generation”.

He also warned of a moral and economic “crisis” posed by rising numbers of Neets.

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