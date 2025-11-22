As part of its broader expansion, the retailer is also pursuing smaller convenience-style sites across London

M&S wants stores capable of stocking its full food range. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Marks & Spencer is drawing up plans for hundreds of new food stores across the UK as it continues its recovery from this summer's cyberattack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The chain is assessing around 500 potential locations, with the move forming part of a long-term strategy to grow its estate to 180 mixed stores and 420 food-only outlets. M&S currently operates about 330 stores nationwide. The firm wants stores capable of stocking its full food range, with eight new food-only shops set to open before the end of the year. The push comes after the group reported a 99 per cent fall in pre-tax profits to £3.4 million in the six months to 27 September, down from £391.9 million a year earlier, following a cyberattack. Read More: M&S slammed over charging £4.25 for two slices of bread Read More: Energy firm Ovo to axe 'hundreds of jobs' weeks before Christmas

Car park entrance to M&S Foodhall on High Street, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire. Picture: Alamy

As part of its broader expansion, the retailer is also pursuing smaller convenience-style sites across London, with requirements starting at 6,000 sq ft. Outside the capital, towns including Scarborough, Lancaster, St Andrews and Falmouth are being considered. The chain continues to offer a “finder’s fee” for agents who identify suitable new locations. Alex Freudmann, managing director of M&S Food, said: “The strong performance of our new M&S Food stores gives us the confidence to explore even more locations across the UK, from Elgin to Exmouth. With more than 20 stores opening or modernised before the end of the financial year, we are moving faster.” Chief executive Stuart Machin said at the time that the food division had “largely recovered and is showing strong sales performance”, adding: “We are regaining momentum. In food we continue to outperform the market, with three years of consecutive monthly volume growth.”

The Marks and Spencer flagship store in Oxford Street. Picture: Alamy