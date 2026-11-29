M&S shoplifter disowned and shamed by family after being banned from all 1,059 stores
A shoplifter banned from every M&S shop in Britain has been disowned by her family.
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A woman from Manchester has been arrested and banned from entering all 1,059 M&S stores in the UK.
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A 32-year-old woman from Manchester has been arrested and permanently banned from entering any M&S store in the UK after appearing in a magistrates court earlier this week.
Danielle Marshall was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.
While at the M&S flagships store in the Trafford Centre, Manchester, Marshall walked towards the returns desk with a handful of recent purchases she apparently changed her mind about.
Marshall requested a return, saying she was unable to provide a receipt as she's lost it; however, a store detective spotted her gather up the items from the display.
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Marshall was issued a five-year criminal behaviour order banning her from entering any of Marks & Spencer's 1,059 stores across the country, and has been banned from the Trafford Centre.
She was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.
According to sources, many of her family members have cut all contact with Marshall.
Her mother is said to be 'mortified' by the shame brought upon her family as a result of her daughter's criminal behaviour.
A family source said: "Danielle has been heading this way for a long while, and her mum and most of her other family have long had enough of her, to the extent that they no longer talk."
Back in June, she attempted a similar strategy, taking a jacket she had not paid for to the checkout at the M&S in Battersea and requesting a refund.
Despite being caught twice, she was back in that same London store in September trying to shoplift a £399 jacket.
Earlier this year, M&S retail boss Thinus Keeve said retail crime had become 'more brazen, more organised and more aggressive'.
Marshall was approached but refused to comment.