A shoplifter banned from every M&S shop in Britain has been disowned by her family.

By Antonia Vlad

A woman from Manchester has been arrested and banned from entering all 1,059 M&S stores in the UK.

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A 32-year-old woman from Manchester has been arrested and permanently banned from entering any M&S store in the UK after appearing in a magistrates court earlier this week. Danielle Marshall was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work. While at the M&S flagships store in the Trafford Centre, Manchester, Marshall walked towards the returns desk with a handful of recent purchases she apparently changed her mind about. Marshall requested a return, saying she was unable to provide a receipt as she's lost it; however, a store detective spotted her gather up the items from the display. Read more: Greggs introduces 'robocops' to curb thefts after uptick in shoplifting Read more: Shoplifting rise during England's first World Cup match - and fears of 26% spike in quarter-finals

Marshall was issued a five-year criminal behaviour order banning her from entering any of Marks & Spencer's 1,059 stores across the country, and has been banned from the Trafford Centre. She was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £114 victim surcharge. According to sources, many of her family members have cut all contact with Marshall. Her mother is said to be 'mortified' by the shame brought upon her family as a result of her daughter's criminal behaviour. A family source said: "Danielle has been heading this way for a long while, and her mum and most of her other family have long had enough of her, to the extent that they no longer talk."