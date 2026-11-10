Harrison surpasses The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood as the oldest recipient of the prestigious literary award

Michael John Harrison poses with his trophy after winning The Booker Prize 2026. Picture: Joseph Okpako/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

M John Harrison has become the oldest winner of the Booker Prize aged 81.

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He has received the accolade for his dystopian novel, The End Of Everything, which is set on the near-future Kent coast and navigates the mysterious invasion of shapeshifting entities amid a societal collapse. Harrison has been lauded as “a genuinely original thinker, a genre-defying writer who takes ideas seriously” by chief executive of the Booker Prize Foundation, Gaby Wood. His sci-fi novel was selected as the winner from a shortlist of six books by a judging panel chaired by broadcaster Mary Beard, which also included Pulp frontman, Jarvis Cocker, and award-winning poet, Raymond Antrobus. Harrison, who was a judge for the Booker Prize in 2022, has received £50,000 and a trophy presented by last year’s winner, David Szalay, during a ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London. Read more: Ground Force star Tommy Walsh dies aged 69 after long battle with cancer Read more: Lulu pays tribute to ex-husband John Frieda after his death aged 75

M. John Harrison poses for a photo after being named as the winner of the 2026 Booker Prize for the novel 'The End of Everything' at Old Billingsgate, London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The End Of Everything, which has been described as “a dystopian satire that probes the limits of human understanding”, was the shortest book among the contenders with 198 pages. The author, full name Michael John Harrison, had previously discussed his Booker Prize nomination, saying: “I’m very excited that a fiction of this type should be shortlisted, and that it should have been mine. “Because I have been working for 40 to 50 years to shift the balance, both as a novelist and as a critic. “Why shouldn’t a well-written (work of science fiction) be considered to be literary fiction?” Harrison has become the oldest winner in the history of the Booker Prize, surpassing The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood, who was 79 when she received the prestigious literary award in 2019. It also marks the first Booker Prize win for The End Of Everything’s publisher, Serpent’s Tail, after five nominations.

Harrison surpasses The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood as the oldest recipient of the prestigious literary award. Picture: Jemal Countess/Getty

Ms Beard, chair of the Booker Prize judges, said: “In the view of the judges, it was a unanimous decision. “This was the book that stood out above all the other amazing, wonderful, and mind-blowing books we were looking at. “It came out ahead in terms of both its extraordinary expert writing, but also its huge ambition.” Ms Wood said: “The End Of Everything is a novel that knows everything about the novel form, and exactly what it’s doing when it breaks it. “Readers will also recognise many tropes from cinema: the disaster movie, the road movie, the couple on the run, the noir heroine with a gun in her bag, the apocalypse. “Though very unsettling, The End Of Everything is not, in fact, a strange book. “It’s a realist book about a strange world, populated by desperate, unmoored characters.” “This is a historic win for a writer whose decades of work are lightly worn on every page,” she added.

David Szalay presents Michael John Harrison with The Booker Prize 2026 award at Old Billingsgate. Picture: Joseph Okpako/Getty