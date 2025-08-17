Arrest made after fatal M23 crash as police appeal for information
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following a fatal collision on the M23.
Emergency services rushed to the scene in Merstham, Essex after a collision on the northbound carriageway.
Shortly before 6:30am on Sunday, police received reports of a crash in a lay-by involving an Audi and a VW whose drive was out of the vehicle at the time.
Sadly, a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been informed.
On Tuesday, a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The M23 northbound carriageway was closed for several hours between Junction 8 and 7.
There were additional closures in place on the A23 northbound between Glebe Road and Dean Lane.
Surrey Police said: "We are now looking for any information that could assist our investigation. We are particularly interested in the movements of a purple Audi Q4 immediately prior to the collision.
"Were you in the area around the A23 and M23 between J8 and J7 this morning shortly before 6.30am? Did you witness the collision, or do you have any CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage that may assist our enquiries?
"Please get in touch with any information quoting PR/45250100767."