A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following a fatal collision on the M23.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Merstham, Essex after a collision on the northbound carriageway.

Shortly before 6:30am on Sunday, police received reports of a crash in a lay-by involving an Audi and a VW whose drive was out of the vehicle at the time.

Sadly, a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been informed.

On Tuesday, a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

