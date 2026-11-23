M25 chaos after Dartford Crossing closed due to tunnel 'defect' - as drivers face 90-minute tailbacks
Drivers on the M25 are facing lengthy delays after the Dartford Crossing was closed to traffic due to a 'defect' discovered during overnight works.
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Queues brought rush hour traffic to a halt on Monday with 90-minute delays seen on sections of the M25 after
National Highways said it was found during overnight works, ensuring the tunnel would not reopen at 05:00 GMT as was initially scheduled.
Slow-moving traffic was seen snaking back miles, as rush hour delays impacted the M25 anticlockwise, stretching onto the A2.
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Update 4: #A282 #DartfordCrossing East Bore tunnel remains closed for repairs to an infrastructure defect. @DartCharge#A2 remains congested both ways on approach to #DarenthInterchange.— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) November 23, 2026
Delays of 70 minutes & building. 8 miles of congestion.
Info: https://t.co/g5OJUPQh9b pic.twitter.com/1DmlM3gIrR
Queues continue on the stretch along the busy section of carriageway, with National Highways currently giving no estimate as to when the Eastbound tunnel will reopen.
Works are expected to continue into Monday afternoon.
Despite the Dartford West Tunnel remaining open, the tunnel's 15ft 9in height restriction means lorries and taller vehicles face a lengthy alternative route.
National Highways said the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which carries traffic southbound from Essex and over to Kent, is currently unaffected.
National Highways said: "During planned works overnight, damage to an expansion joint immediately before the tunnel entrance was identified.
"The defect requires emergency repairs to ensure the safety of road users before the tunnel can reopen."