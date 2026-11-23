Drivers on the M25 are facing lengthy delays after the Dartford Crossing was closed to traffic due to a 'defect' discovered during overnight works.

Queues brought rush hour traffic to a halt on Monday with 90-minute delays seen on sections of the M25 after

National Highways said it was found during overnight works, ensuring the tunnel would not reopen at 05:00 GMT as was initially scheduled.

Slow-moving traffic was seen snaking back miles, as rush hour delays impacted the M25 anticlockwise, stretching onto the A2.

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