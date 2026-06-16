Two separate lorry fires on the M25 have caused serious disruption for commuters

Two separate lorry fires on the M25 have caused serious disruption for morning commuters. Picture: National Highways

By Georgia Rowe

Parts of the M25 have been closed after two lorries caught on fire in separate incidents overnight.

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The motorway has been closed anti-clockwise in Essex between Junction 28 for Brentwood and Junction 27 for Epping due to a vehicle fire, National Highways said. The road has also been shut between Junction 27 and Junction 26 near Waltham Abbey following a second lorry fire. Due to the “intensity of the blaze”, disruption is expected to continue throughout the morning, National Highways added. Shortly after 10:00, it reported delays of up to 45 minutes on the approach, with four miles of congestion. Read more: Captain of Russian shadow fleet tanker intercepted in pre-dawn Channel raid to appear in court Read more: Three children injured after car ploughs through fence into nursery playground

The #M25 has been blocked both ways between J27 (#Epping) and J26 (#WalthamAbbey) due to a lorry fire.



Updates to follow.



There are no delays on approach pic.twitter.com/mQm1NLAZ7c — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) June 16, 2026

The first fire, between Junction 27 and Junction 26, was reported at about 03:05, when the lorry was said to be “well alight”. All four lanes were closed, according to National Highways. The fire has now been extinguished and trapped traffic has been released, it said. “The lorry shed a significant load across the carriageway, which we expect to take some time to clear,” it added. “It will then be removed and the condition of the road assessed before any lane can reopen.” The second incident happened shortly afterwards in queuing traffic between Junction 28 and Junction 27. It involved two lorries, with one of the vehicles catching fire.

Essex Police and officers from the National Highway are working together to manage traffic. Picture: National Highway

“Trapped traffic has been released, but a full carriageway closure will remain until police have concluded their investigation at the scene,” National Highways said. It warned drivers to expect delays, plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys, adding that it did not know when the road would reopen. Essex Police are working with National Highways officers to manage traffic. “We know this will cause disruption, but this is important work and we’d urge motorists to find alternative routes,” the force said.

⚠️ Hundreds of parcels have been destroyed in a lorry fire on the M25 this morning.



There are severe delays on the motorway in Essex due to TWO separate lorry fires at different locations.



The motorway has been closed anti-clockwise in Essex between J28 for Brentwood and J27… pic.twitter.com/qTUeG1vwQL — Your Southend (@YourSouthend) June 16, 2026