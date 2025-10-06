Parts of the M25 have been closed following a major crash which resulted in a car being set on fire, causing traffic chaos for motorists trying to reach Heathrow Airport.

Smoke could be seen billowing from one of the vehicles which had set on fire as a result of the collision in the clockwise direction.

The queues stretch back nine miles stretching back to according to National Highways.

Lanes 3 and 4 on the major highway were brought to a standstill between junctions 16 and 17, with drivers facing delays of up to 90 minutes.

National Highways has warned motorists travelling to Heathrow Airport to allow themselves extra time for setting off.

They also confirmed Lane 4 in an anti-clockwise direction was shut off due to smoke, where delays of up to 20 minutes are expected.

In a statement posted online, National Highways said: "3 lanes (of 4) are closed on the #M25 clockwise between J16 #M40 and J17 #Rickmansworth due to a RTC an subsequent vehicle fire Lane 4 (of 4) is also closed on the anti-clockwise due to smoke from the incident.

"Delays of up to 20 minutes reported on approach."

They added: "Lanes 3 and 4 (of 4) remain closed #M25 clockwise between J16 #M40 and J17 #Rickmansworth with @tvprp now at scene Delays of 90 minutes and approx. 9 miles congestion reaching back to J14 @HeathrowAirport If travelling to #Heathrow this morning please allow extra journey time."

They confirmed Lane 3 has since reopened following recovery works but lane 4 remains closed.

The incident comes just over a month after another vehicle fire broke out following two other major crashes on the M25 and M11 in London and Cambridgeshire.