Traffic is queuing for 13 miles along a stretch of the M25 following a four-car collision earlier this morning and a fallen tree blocking one lane.

There is currently a 90-minute delay for drivers on the M25 clockwise in Kent and a 70-minute delay on the M26 westbound.

Earlier this morning, two of the four lanes were closed following a four-vehicle collision and emergency services were in attendance.

Traffic is now being compounded further as one lane is closed due to a fallen tree, with work underway to remove it.

The congestion is stretching toward junction 2, leading onto the A2 (Darenth) and is heavier past Dartford into London.

