Traffic tails back 13 miles on M25 following four-vehicle collision
Traffic is queuing for 13 miles along a stretch of the M25 following a four-car collision earlier this morning and a fallen tree blocking one lane.
There is currently a 90-minute delay for drivers on the M25 clockwise in Kent and a 70-minute delay on the M26 westbound.
Earlier this morning, two of the four lanes were closed following a four-vehicle collision and emergency services were in attendance.
Traffic is now being compounded further as one lane is closed due to a fallen tree, with work underway to remove it.
The congestion is stretching toward junction 2, leading onto the A2 (Darenth) and is heavier past Dartford into London.
National Highways said: "Only one lane (of four) is now closed on the M25 clockwise in Kent between J5 (A21, Chipstead) and J6 (Godstone) following a collision.
"A tree surgeon is now en-route to clear a part-fallen tree.
"There's a 90 min delay on the #M25 clockwise and 70 mins on #M26 westbound."
Drivers have been advised to provide plenty of time for their journey.