At least ten people were hospitalised due to the heat. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

At least ten people were hospitalised due to the heat while sitting in a queue on the M25 caused by a major crash.

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Drivers were left stranded in long tailbacks yesterday after a crash between a van and a lorry. Drivers faced “severe and prolonged” congestion as temperatures soared towards 40C. Ambulances were scrambled to junctions six and seven of the motorway. South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said: “This has resulted in a number of calls from people suffering from heat-related illnesses including a number of coach passengers.” ‘My booth reached 48C’: London bus drivers speak out about stifling working conditions in the heatwave Read more: Thousands feared dead as state of emergency declared after two massive earthquakes strike Venezuela

Yep stay well clear of the m25!! pic.twitter.com/IjvnzgLKnw — LM (@luke_8m) June 24, 2026

Passengers were begging on social media for an emergency services response. Folkestone and Hythe MP Tony Vaughan said: “Please sort this out urgently. People need water and some may need evacuation. “You have protocols for this situation – please implement them – this is an emergency!” He said one driver had been stuck on the M25 near Oxted for at least eight hours.

A rescue helicopter was deployed to the scene. Picture: Social Media

“It is 40 degrees in her car. She has kids with her. She is running out of water.” One woman posted on Facebook: “My parents have been stuck on the M25 for over 4.5 hours, no information, no supplies. “There are elderly people, babies, animals, people with health conditions out there on the tarmac in the middle of a red heat warning on the hottest June day for 50 years! “Can the police not coordinate some water and assistance? The exits are taking hours!”

This is the most British thing ever. Queuing up even on the m25 🤣 pic.twitter.com/O1l6MSyBdJ — 𓃵🔫 (@Umzd4rg) June 24, 2026