Macaulay Culkin 'to star in Home Alone sequel', 35 years after last outing as Kevin
Original actor attached to sequel to 1990 Christmas hit comedy
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Macaulay Culkin will reprise his role as Kevin McCallister for the first time since 1992 in a sequel to the Christmas classic Home Alone.
Listen to this article
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are reportedly working with the original star on a script for what would be the sixth instalment in the series.
Culkin, 46, starred as Kevin in the 1990 original, the small boy who defended his family's home from burglars, and then in the 1992 sequel, Lost in New York, which notably featured a cameo by Donald Trump.
Having sat out the three subsequent films, the final two being made-for-TV spectacles, the original star is set to be back with Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.
Home Sweet Home Alone was released as a standalone film on Disney+ in 2021.
Read also: Quentin Tarantino, 63, welcomes third baby with wife, Daniella Pick, 43
No further details about the new film have been released, with original director Chris Columbus not being slated for a comeback with the project.
Culkin took a near 10-year break from acting in 1995 before returning to films in the 2000s, but remains best known for Home Alone and its sequel.
His younger brother Kieran won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2025 for his turn in A Real Pain.
Original Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara, who played Kevin's mother, died in January aged 71.
Paying tribute, Culkin said: "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later."