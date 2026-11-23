Macaulay Culkin will reprise his role as Kevin McCallister for the first time since 1992 in a sequel to the Christmas classic Home Alone.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are reportedly working with the original star on a script for what would be the sixth instalment in the series.

Culkin, 46, starred as Kevin in the 1990 original, the small boy who defended his family's home from burglars, and then in the 1992 sequel, Lost in New York, which notably featured a cameo by Donald Trump.

Having sat out the three subsequent films, the final two being made-for-TV spectacles, the original star is set to be back with Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.

Home Sweet Home Alone was released as a standalone film on Disney+ in 2021.

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