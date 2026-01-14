The chief constable at the centre of the Maccabi football ban has admitted he mislead MPs after his force used Artificial Intelligence (AI) that 'invented' a ficticious match that never actually took place.

West Midlands Police chief, Craig Guildford, admitted to misleading MPs by using artificial intelligence (AI) to provide evidence of past club interactions in a letter to the Home Affairs Committee.

Information provided by AI and used as the basis for a report that led to the ban, Mr Guildford admitted the intelligence had erroneously revealed details of a previous match - one that never actually took place.

It comes amid mounting pressure on Mr Guildford to step down following the blunder.

Recent weeks have seen opposition leader Kemi Badenoch call for Mr Guildford to step down following the force's decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending their match against Aston Villa.

Grilled by MPs last week, criticism continues to mount following a backlash centred around his decision to ban supporters of the Israeli team.

