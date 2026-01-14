Police chief admits misleading MPs over Maccabi ban after AI ‘invented a match that never happened’
It comes amid mounting pressure for Craig Guildford to resign over the fictitious
The chief constable at the centre of the Maccabi football ban has admitted he mislead MPs after his force used Artificial Intelligence (AI) that 'invented' a ficticious match that never actually took place.
West Midlands Police chief, Craig Guildford, admitted to misleading MPs by using artificial intelligence (AI) to provide evidence of past club interactions in a letter to the Home Affairs Committee.
Information provided by AI and used as the basis for a report that led to the ban, Mr Guildford admitted the intelligence had erroneously revealed details of a previous match - one that never actually took place.
It comes amid mounting pressure on Mr Guildford to step down following the blunder.
Recent weeks have seen opposition leader Kemi Badenoch call for Mr Guildford to step down following the force's decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending their match against Aston Villa.
Grilled by MPs last week, criticism continues to mount following a backlash centred around his decision to ban supporters of the Israeli team.
Speaking on the subject, Mr Guildford said that Google had been use to research the club's history as details of the game 'hadn't come up on the normal system' - namely because the game never occurred.
Apologising for the error, the blunder brought into question information used to decide whether or not to exclude Maccabi supporters from a Europa League game in November.
A report into this decision, published 16 days before the match, concluded that a limited number of Israeli fans should be allowed to attend.
Now, a report into the incident compiled by Sir Andy Cooke, the chief inspector of constabulary, is said to have been handed to Shabana Mahmood on Wednesday morning.
Supporters of the Israeli team were instructed not to attend the Europa League fixture at Villa Park on November 6 by West Midlands Police, a decision that critics alleged was antisemitic.
The local “safety advisory group” - which included police, local politicians and council officials - announced the ban three weeks before the game, citing a "high risk" of unrest similar to that seen in previous Maccabi matches.
