The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it will "continue examining all available evidence" around the Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans ban.

Retired Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Craig Guildford, the former chief constable of West Midlands Police at the centre of the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans ban row, could still face a misconduct probe after retiring in the wake of the scandal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Craig Guildford's retirement was announced on Friday days after he admitted to misleading MPs after his force used Artificial Intelligence (AI) that "invented" a fictitious match that never actually took place. An official inquiry found this was used to justify banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending the match against Aston Villa. The announcement means he is entitled to a full pension after 32 years of service, instead of being sacked as many had called for. However, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has warned the former police chief he could still face a misconduct probe. Rachel Watson, the watchdog's director general, said: “Our interest in the actions of former chief constable Guildford, and other officers involved, does not end following his decision to step down. “We will continue examining all available evidence to inform our assessment of whether we should undertake any independent conduct investigations. “If that is the case, we’ve said we are prepared to use our powers of initiative to independently investigate in the absence of formal referrals.” Read more: West Midlands Police chief allowed to retire with full pension instead of being sacked over Maccabi fan ban Read more: Why's he not been sacked? Fury as West Midlands Police chief clings onto job despite 'damning' report into Maccabi fans ban

Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster confirmed on Friday Mr Guildford is to retire as chief constable with immediate effect in the “best interest” of West Midlands Police. He said at a press conference on Friday: "I am pleased this outcome has been reached having regard to due process and the law. "That has prevented what might otherwise have been a complex procedure, that would have caused significant distraction, impact and cost to West Midlands Police and the wider West Midlands." Mr Guildford said the “political and media frenzy” around his position had become “detrimental” to the force as he announced his departure. “I have ome to the conclusion that the political and media frenzy around myself and my position has become detrimental to all the great work undertaken by my officers and staff in serving communities across the West Midlands,” he said. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said Mr Guildford has “done the right thing” by “stepping down”. Ms Mahmood said earlier this week a report into the Mr Guildford's Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban by chief inspector of constabulary Sir Andy Cooke had been “damning”. “The force, we now discover, conducted little engagement with the Jewish community and none with the Jewish community in Birmingham before a decision was taken.”She said Sir Andy’s report characterised the police’s approach as “confirmation bias” and “rather than follow the evidence, the force sought only the evidence to support their desired position to ban the fans”. “He shows that the police overstated the threat posed by the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, while understating the risk that was posed to the Israeli fans if they travelled to the area.“Misleading communications also extend to the words of the Chief Constable himself at his appearance in front of the Home Affairs Select Committee, when he claimed that AI tools were not used to prepare intelligence reports, a claim since refuted by one of his own officers, who blames incorrect evidence on an ‘AI hallucination’. “What is clear from this report is that on an issue of huge significance to the Jewish community in this country and to us all, we have witnessed a failure of leadership that has harmed the reputation and eroded public schools.” Pressure mounted on the police chief to quit following the blunder while calls grew to sack him.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster. Picture: Alamy