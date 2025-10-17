The Israeli government told LBC the ban was an 'extremely sad state of affairs'

By Henry Moore

Ministers and senior Government officials will meet today to discuss a ban on fans of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv attending the team’s Europa League match against Aston Villa next month.

Aston Villa confirmed on Thursday that no away fans from the Israeli side are to attend the European tie due to security fears. Prior to the ban, many had raised concerns both about the previous behaviour of Maccabi fans, who have been involved in several incidents in recent years, and how the people of Birmingham would react to their arrival due to Israel’s assault on Gaza. It comes as the Crime Commissioner called for a review into the ban on Israeli fans on Friday. Speaking to LBC on Friday, Ian Murray, Minister for Digital Government and Data & MP for Edinburgh South, suggested the government could move to block the ban following crunch talks today. Read more: Starmer slams Aston Villa for banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans 'over security threats'

"I think it's very much the wrong decision,I think the Prime Minister and most politicians have been very, very clear about that,” he said. "We should not be, as a country, determining whether or not you can go to public events based on your race, religion or nationality and we're in a very dark space if we end up in that position." He added: "There will be discussions with appropriate authorities, as I understand today, but again, the government cannot make decisions, operational decisions, on behalf of the police but we can make our views known.” When asked about the ban, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer told LBC it was an "extremely sad state of affairs" that Jewish people and Israelis in Britain “would feel in some way unsafe” at a football match. Sir Keir Starmer hit out at the decision - after the Israeli government told LBC it was an "extremely sad state of affairs". Sir Keir wrote on X: "This is the wrong decision. We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets. "The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation." European football governing body UEFA has also had its say, promoting the principle of inclusivity for away supporters.

“UEFA wants fans to be able to travel and support their team in a safe, secure and welcoming environment, and encourages both teams and the competent authorities to agree on the implementation of appropriate measures necessary to allow this to happen,” a statement read. Announcing the news, the club said it would continue to monitor the situation. Villa said: “The club are in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local authorities throughout this ongoing process, with the safety of supporters attending the match and the safety of local residents at the forefront of any decision.” West Midlands Police defended the decision in a statement on Thursday night. They said: "Following a thorough assessment, we have classified the upcoming Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv fixture as high risk. "We have actively engaged with a wide range of local partners and community representatives in preparation for this fixture, and continue to participate in the Safety Advisory Group. "While the Safety Certificate is issued by Birmingham City Council, West Midlands Police supports the decision to prohibit away supporters from attending.

