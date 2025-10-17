'Why would you openly invite people who you know will incite violence?'

Aston Villa confirmed on Thursday that no away fans from the Israeli side are to attend their European tie due to security fears.

The decision was reached based on “current intelligence and previous incidents”, including violent clashes at a match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam last year.

Keir Starmer wrote on X: "This is the wrong decision. We will not tolerate anti-Semitism on our streets.

"The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation."

Others, including some LBC callers, have defended the decision.

0:00 - Caller Monty doesn't agree with Israel being part of a European football competition in the first place.

02:52 - Callers Kat and Katie go head-to-head.

06:11 - Nick Ferrari debates with caller Peter.