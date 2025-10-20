Maccabi Tel Aviv stops selling tickets for Aston Villa clash despite Government pledge to fund policing
The Israeli club confirmed they would not sell tickets due to concerns over the safety of their fans in Birmingham
Maccabi Tel Aviv fans will not be able to buy tickets to their Europa League clash with Aston Villa over safety concerns - despite the UK Government 'exploring ways to allow away fans' at the match.
A statement from the club said that "as a result of the hate-filled falsehoods, a toxic atmosphere has been created which makes the safety of our fans wishing to attend very much in doubt.
"The wellbeing and safety of our fans is paramount and from hard lessons learned, we have taken the decision to decline any allocation offered on behalf of away fans and our decision should be understood in that context.
"We hope that circumstances will change and look forward to being able to play in Birmingham in a sporting environment in the near future."
The decision to not take up any away tickets comes after the UK Government had pledged to "find the resources" to allow all fans to attend the Europa League match in November.
The situation was complicated further by the Tel Aviv derby being cancelled this weekend due to fans rioting outside the stadium.
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told the Commons on Monday: "Following the decision last week, the government has been working with West Midlands Police and Birmingham City Council to support them to consider all the options available, and to tell us what resources are needed to manage the risks, to ensure fans from both teams can attend safely.
"If the assessment is revised, the Safety Advisory Group will meet again to discuss options. We are clear that resources will not be the determining factor in whether Maccabi Tel Aviv fans can be admitted."
"We will find the resources that need to be made available."
Maccabi Tel Aviv acknowledged the efforts Labour had made, saying: "We acknowledge the efforts of the UK government and police to ensure both sets of fans can attend the match safely, and are grateful for the messages of support from across the footballing community and society at large.
"We as a Club believe that football should be about bringing people together not driving them apart and no one should feel unsafe for simply wanting to come and support their team nor feel any hesitation about being accompanied by family and friends".