By Chay Quinn

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans will not be able to buy tickets to their Europa League clash with Aston Villa over safety concerns - despite the UK Government 'exploring ways to allow away fans' at the match.

A statement from the club said that "as a result of the hate-filled falsehoods, a toxic atmosphere has been created which makes the safety of our fans wishing to attend very much in doubt. "The wellbeing and safety of our fans is paramount and from hard lessons learned, we have taken the decision to decline any allocation offered on behalf of away fans and our decision should be understood in that context. "We hope that circumstances will change and look forward to being able to play in Birmingham in a sporting environment in the near future." The decision to not take up any away tickets comes after the UK Government had pledged to "find the resources" to allow all fans to attend the Europa League match in November. Read More: Tel Aviv derby scrapped amid fan violence days after Maccabi UK ban backlash Read More: Banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from Birmingham the 'wrong decision', chief of the Board of Deputies of British Jews says

