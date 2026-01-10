Macclesfield FC's Josh Kay celebrates with fans following their victory against Crystal Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

FA Cup holders Crystal Palace have been knocked out of the competition by non-league side Macclesfield in perhaps the biggest upset in English football history.

National League North side Macclesfield overcame the Premier League giant in a tense 2-1 victory, which saw Palace pull a goal back in the last minute of the 90. A staggering 117 places separate the two sides in the football pyramid, making this perhaps the greatest upset in the history of English football. Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney was in tears as the final whistle blew, as his younger brother John led the Silkmen to this unprecedented victory. Read more: Wrexham stun Forest on penalties after FA Cup thriller in front of Ryan Reynolds

Macclesfield FC's Isaac Buckley-Ricketts celebrates scoring his side's second goal. Picture: Alamy

All-action captain Paul Dawson headed Macclesfield in front two minutes before half-time, and Palace failed to muster a response before Isaac Buckley-Ricketts doubled the lead on the hour. Yeremy Pino’s 90th-minute free-kick set up a nervy finish through six minutes of time added on but eight months after lifting the FA Cup to win their first major trophy, Palace surrendered it with a tame performance as Macclesfield fans poured on to the pitch to celebrate a famous victory. It was the first time the holders had lost to non-league opposition since Palace themselves beat Wolves back in 1909 while in the Southern League. This was a day of celebration for Macclesfield, a club still coming to terms with the death of their 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod, killed in a car accident as he returned from their match at Bedford Town on December 16.

Macclesfield FC manager John Rooney. Picture: Alamy