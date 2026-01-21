Shocking video shows the moment a gang armed with weapons target a Knightsbridge Rolex shop in a smash and grab raid.

The armed robbers on motorbikes made away with thousands of pounds worth of Rolex timepieces from the luxury watchmaker's Knightsbridge boutique.

In the video shared to social media, one person wielding a machete can be seen waving it towards members of the public forcing them to stay back.

Police were called to the Bucherer Rolex Boutique at One Hyde Park at 10.53am on Tuesday following reports a group of men wearing motorcycle helmets had smashed into the store.

The gang reportedly threatened staff with weapons before stealing a number of expensive items from the store.

Read more: 'Devious' prison officer who had sex with inmate and plotted to smuggle drugs jailed

Read more: 'Sorry not sorry': Daughter, 26, jailed for posting intimate photos of father's mistress on escort site has 'no remorse'