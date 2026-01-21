'Chaos' as machete gang targets Knightsbridge Rolex shop in smash and grab raid
Officers arrived at the scene within three minutes of the robbery.
Shocking video shows the moment a gang armed with weapons target a Knightsbridge Rolex shop in a smash and grab raid.
The armed robbers on motorbikes made away with thousands of pounds worth of Rolex timepieces from the luxury watchmaker's Knightsbridge boutique.
In the video shared to social media, one person wielding a machete can be seen waving it towards members of the public forcing them to stay back.
Police were called to the Bucherer Rolex Boutique at One Hyde Park at 10.53am on Tuesday following reports a group of men wearing motorcycle helmets had smashed into the store.
The gang reportedly threatened staff with weapons before stealing a number of expensive items from the store.
Video of Knightsbridge smash and grab robbery that happened today..
Images of the scene after the attack show smashed glass cabinets and one motorbike seemingly abandoned inside the store, leaning against the door.
Forensic officers were spotted at the scene collecting evidence yesterday while a police cordon was in place.
A security guard at another luxury store told Metro: “There was a big crash like a road traffic accident then shouting and people running. It was chaos.
“I realised it wasn’t just a crash when I saw the bike in the Rolex store door.
“We all are told to look out for ram-raiders. They are a constant threat and our worst nightmare.”
A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Officers were called at 10:53am on Tuesday, January 20 following reports of a group of men entering the store and threatening staff with weapons before stealing multiple items. No injuries were reported.
“The men, who were wearing motorcycle helmets, then left the scene on mopeds. Officers arrived at the scene within three minutes."