Nearly 1,000 tourists left stranded at Machu Picchu after protests erupt
Hundreds of tourists have been left stranded near Peru’s Machu Picchu after protesters blocked railway tracks with rocks amid clashes with police.
Up to 1,400 tourists have been evacuated but 900 reportedly remain stranded in Aguas Calientes, the nearest town to iconic Peruvian landmark.
It comes after protesters blocked train tracks in Peru's mountainous Cusco region with "rocks of various sizes", according to train operator PeruRail.
“Third parties" had dug up part of the route, slowing evacuation efforts, it added.
Stranded tourists said they were advised by police to walk for several hours to catch a train or alternative transport out of the Machu Picchu area.
"In my case, I can't do it because my wife is pregnant," a Chilean tourist told AFP.
Up to 14 officers were reportedly injured as protesters clashed with police on Monday night while the tracks were temporarily unblocked.
Demonstrations broke out last week after a tourist bus operator which took visitors from Aguas Calientes to the UNESCO World Heritage site saw its 30-year concession expire.
Disgruntled residents are furious the firm is continuing to provide services to tourists – demanding a new company so local businesses can benefit.
A neighbouring district commissioned a different bus firm to provide services instead, but protesters in Aguas Calientes blocked it from operating.
The US Embassy has since issued a travel warning telling visitors to avoid the historic site until tensions diffuse.
It advised tourists to seek reimbursement or reorganise their visits. They should also consult with guides and 'adjust plans accordingly.’, the embassy said.
Machu Picchu was constructed in the 15th and the Inca site is one of the most iconic landmarks in South America. In recent years, it has been at the centre of various protests as residents lash out against tourism.
Last year, around 1,200 tourists also had to be evacuated from Machu Picchu due to protests over a new ticket sales system.