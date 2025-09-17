Nearly 1,000 tourists are still stuck near Machu Picchu. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Hundreds of tourists have been left stranded near Peru’s Machu Picchu after protesters blocked railway tracks with rocks amid clashes with police.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Up to 1,400 tourists have been evacuated but 900 reportedly remain stranded in Aguas Calientes, the nearest town to iconic Peruvian landmark. It comes after protesters blocked train tracks in Peru's mountainous Cusco region with "rocks of various sizes", according to train operator PeruRail. “Third parties" had dug up part of the route, slowing evacuation efforts, it added. Stranded tourists said they were advised by police to walk for several hours to catch a train or alternative transport out of the Machu Picchu area. Read more: Bali cab drivers flog illegal cockfighting to unsuspecting tourists Read more: Tourists banned from sea in Spanish holiday hotspot after deadly 'blue dragons' spotted

Police officers standing guard pose for a snapshot on the train tracks near Machu Picchu . Picture: Getty

A group of tourists leaves on foot due to a protest by residents in Machu Picchu Pueblo in Peru. Picture: Getty

"In my case, I can't do it because my wife is pregnant," a Chilean tourist told AFP. Up to 14 officers were reportedly injured as protesters clashed with police on Monday night while the tracks were temporarily unblocked. Demonstrations broke out last week after a tourist bus operator which took visitors from Aguas Calientes to the UNESCO World Heritage site saw its 30-year concession expire. Disgruntled residents are furious the firm is continuing to provide services to tourists – demanding a new company so local businesses can benefit. A neighbouring district commissioned a different bus firm to provide services instead, but protesters in Aguas Calientes blocked it from operating.

Download the LBC app! Picture: LBC