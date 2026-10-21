Macron blasts Trump's 'stupid and unacceptable' comments about French riots
The French president accused foreign leaders of exploiting France's unrest for political gain
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Emmanuel Macron has blasted Donald Trump's "stupid comments" about France's protests, as he accused foreign leaders of exploiting the unrest for political gain.
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Speaking on Wednesday, the French president claimed foreign leaders had been spreading misinformation about the protests which erupted on Saturday.
Donald Trump, whose Republican Party faces midterm elections in two weeks, has claimed immigration is behind the social unrest, urging Macron to “close your borders and take control before it is too late!”
Asked if he was referring to the US president, Mr Macron said: "Among others".
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"There was foreign disinformation in the aftermath, which prompted comments that were as unacceptable as they were stupid from many people, including foreign leaders," he said.
Mr Macron said that there was no evidence that the riots had been caused by foreign interference.
However, said there had been "foreign disinformation in the aftermath, which prompted comments that were as unacceptable as they were stupid from many people, including foreign leaders", later specifying that Mr Trump was "among them".
The French president hit out at those “using our country for their own political campaigns”, adding: "We don’t need that. We already have difficulties to deal with.”
“We’ve seen AI images that show scenes that never happened in France. There are people who have stated that we were invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists, which is completely false."
Writing on his TruthSocial platform after protests spilled onto the streets on Saturday, Donald Trump said: “France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country."
Israeli prime minster Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces elections next weekend, also blamed “extremist Islam" for the unrest.
France was hit by some of the worst urban tumult in years on October 17 on the fringe of nationwide protests, shocking the nation both because of its scale and the apparent inability of police to contain it.
Macron said he would meet intelligence officials and senior ministers on Thursday to discuss the crisis.
A second consecutive night of local curfews passed without major incidents in areas hit by the mayhem, offering the government some respite as it prepared for fresh demonstrations.
France's unions have separately called a general strike for 5 November.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu met union leaders in an effort to defuse the crisis, but there was no sign of a breakthrough, with labour groups saying they had received no concrete response to their demands on wages and public services.
"There has been no consideration whatsoever of our demands," said Sophie Binet, head of the left-wing CGT group.
"The time has come to take the mobilisation to the next level," she added, confirming next month's national strike.
Government ministers have promised a vastly reinforced security operation this coming Saturday after acknowledging shortcomings in their initial response, with troops expected to be deployed alongside additional police.
Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday around 2,500 people had been taken into custody following the October 17 protests, adding that 917 suspects had been referred for prosecution and 174 people already jailed.
The unrest has triggered a political backlash ahead of presidential elections next year, with candidates from the far right and hard left performing strongly in polls.
"The government has lost control of everything," far-right leader Marine Le Pen told Franceinfo radio.