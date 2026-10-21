The French president accused foreign leaders of exploiting France's unrest for political gain

By Issy Clarke

Emmanuel Macron has blasted Donald Trump's "stupid comments" about France's protests, as he accused foreign leaders of exploiting the unrest for political gain.

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"There was foreign disinformation in the aftermath, which prompted comments that were as unacceptable as they were stupid from many people, including foreign leaders," he said. Mr Macron said that there was no evidence that the riots had been caused by foreign interference. However, said there had been "foreign disinformation in the aftermath, which prompted comments that were as unacceptable as they were stupid from many people, including foreign leaders", later specifying that Mr Trump was "among them". The French president hit out at those “using our country for their own political campaigns”, adding: "We don’t need that. We already have difficulties to deal with.”

“We’ve seen AI images that show scenes that never happened in France. There are people who have stated that we were invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists, which is completely false." Writing on his TruthSocial platform after protests spilled onto the streets on Saturday, Donald Trump said: “France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country." Israeli prime minster Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces elections next weekend, also blamed “extremist Islam" for the unrest. France was hit by some of the worst urban tumult in years on October 17 on the fringe of nationwide protests, shocking the nation both because of its scale and the apparent inability of police to contain it. Macron said he would meet intelligence officials and senior ministers on Thursday to discuss the crisis. A second consecutive night of local curfews passed without major incidents in areas hit by the mayhem, offering the government some respite as it prepared for fresh demonstrations. France's unions have separately called a general strike for 5 November. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu met union leaders in an effort to defuse the crisis, but there was no sign of a breakthrough, with labour groups saying they had received no concrete response to their demands on wages and public services.

Protesters and police forces clash relentlessly in Place de la République . Picture: Alamy