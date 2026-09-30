Andy Burnham pledged to revisit the UK's relationship with the EU during his speech at Labour's conference, claiming Brexit had done "more harm than good"

Macron made the remarks at a news conference in Madrid with the Spanish prime minister. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The French president has responded warmly to Andy Burnham's suggestion that the UK could seek to rejoin the European Union.

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Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, said that his country would welcome Britain back into the bloc with "open arms". Picture: Alamy

Labour was elected on a manifesto which promised no return to the EU’s single market, the customs union or freedom of movement. However, Mr Burnham has repeatedly indicated he wanted to explore much closer ties with Brussels, including measures to tackle immigration. Mr Burnham's comments have been met with a cooler reception in Brussels, with warnings that Britain would need to agree to extensive terms in order to rejoin the fold. Bureaucrats are said to be wary of a perceived enduring view in Britain that “the EU needs us more than we need them”. The Prime Minister has been warned that rejoining the bloc could require potentially unacceptable concessions from the UK.

Labour was elected on a manifesto which promised no return to the EU’s single market, the customs union or freedom of movement. Picture: Alamy

The suggestions mooted by Mr Burnham include seeking a customs union, a return to the single market or to "go all the way" and secure full membership. EU officials have stressed that joining the customs union would require full alignment with EU trade policy and tariffs, limiting Britain's independent trade policy. The single market would require signing up to the free movement of people, goods and services. A British request earlier this year for goods-only single market was rejected by Brussels. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy hinted to LBC's Andrew Marr that Burnham could reopen negotiations with Brussels when asked if the party would go into the next election promising to rejoin the EU.